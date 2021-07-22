New Chesterfield jobs and special pizza offers as Domino's opens second store in town

Up to 25 new jobs are to be created in Chesterfield when pizza chain Domino’s opens a second store in the town.

By Tim Paget
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 3:40 pm
Updated Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 3:41 pm

The branch on Station Road, Whittington Moor, will launch on Monday, July 26, with jobs including including pizza chefs, customer service staff and delivery drivers.

To celebrate, customers can get their hands on two deals during opening week – Any Size Pizza £6.99 for collection and Any Size Pizza £9.99 for delivery – at both Chesterfield and Chesterfield Whittington Moor stores from Monday, July 26 to Sunday, August 1.

MORE: Chesterfield model Charles Drury and TOWIE star Lauren Goodger welcome baby girl

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Domino's is opening a new store in Chesterfield.
Domino's is opening a new store in Chesterfield.

Bryn Halfpenny, area manager for Domino’s, said: “We’re very excited to be opening a new store in Whittington Moor.

“We’re also on the lookout for exceptional people to be part of our in-store team. With more than four in five of our store managers starting their own career out as team member, these roles offer a great opportunity for ambitious people. ”

ChesterfieldLauren GoodgerCharles Drury