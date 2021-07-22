New Chesterfield jobs and special pizza offers as Domino's opens second store in town

The branch on Station Road, Whittington Moor, will launch on Monday, July 26, with jobs including including pizza chefs, customer service staff and delivery drivers.

To celebrate, customers can get their hands on two deals during opening week – Any Size Pizza £6.99 for collection and Any Size Pizza £9.99 for delivery – at both Chesterfield and Chesterfield Whittington Moor stores from Monday, July 26 to Sunday, August 1.

Bryn Halfpenny, area manager for Domino’s, said: “We’re very excited to be opening a new store in Whittington Moor.