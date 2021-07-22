New Chesterfield jobs and special pizza offers as Domino's opens second store in town
Up to 25 new jobs are to be created in Chesterfield when pizza chain Domino’s opens a second store in the town.
The branch on Station Road, Whittington Moor, will launch on Monday, July 26, with jobs including including pizza chefs, customer service staff and delivery drivers.
To celebrate, customers can get their hands on two deals during opening week – Any Size Pizza £6.99 for collection and Any Size Pizza £9.99 for delivery – at both Chesterfield and Chesterfield Whittington Moor stores from Monday, July 26 to Sunday, August 1.
Bryn Halfpenny, area manager for Domino’s, said: “We’re very excited to be opening a new store in Whittington Moor.
“We’re also on the lookout for exceptional people to be part of our in-store team. With more than four in five of our store managers starting their own career out as team member, these roles offer a great opportunity for ambitious people. ”