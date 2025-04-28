In pictures: Derbyshire businesses handed The King’s Award for Enterprise

By Ben McVay

Court reporter

Published 28th Apr 2025, 15:43 BST
Pictured are three Derbyshire businesses which have received The King’s Award for Enterprise.

They are among 16 businesses from the East Midlands to receive the honour – and 197 across the UK to have been recognised by His Majesty The King. The King’s Awards for Enterprise, previously known as The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, is now in its 59th year and has awarded over 8,000 companies since its inception in 1965.

Among the Derbyshire winners was Alfreton clothing firm David Nieper Ltd. Commenting on the award, Christopher Nieper OBE, Managing Director of David Nieper, said: “It’s a huge privilege to win a Kings award for sustainable development for the second time.

"And I’m grateful to The King’s award team for spurring us on to save more energy, employ more local people and build British fashion skills here in Derbyshire. Thank you.”

Classic Alfreton clothing firm David Nieper Ltd was among the winners

Classic Alfreton clothing firm David Nieper Ltd was among the winners Photo: David Nieper

The well-known Alfreton clothing form was established in 1961 by David Nieper and his wife, Rosemary.

The well-known Alfreton clothing form was established in 1961 by David Nieper and his wife, Rosemary. Photo: Google

The firm, based at Firs Works, Spanker Lane, Nether Heage, was formed in early 2018. They specialise in shaping aluminium into various forms for industry.

The firm, based at Firs Works, Spanker Lane, Nether Heage, was formed in early 2018. They specialise in shaping aluminium into various forms for industry. Photo: Google

The German firm, whose Chesterfield Sheepbridge Business Centre branch has received the award, was founded in 1851. It has been the market leader since the 1950s in the field of measurement technology in molten metals.

The German firm, whose Chesterfield Sheepbridge Business Centre branch has received the award, was founded in 1851. It has been the market leader since the 1950s in the field of measurement technology in molten metals. Photo: Google

