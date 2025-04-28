In pictures: Derbyshire businesses handed The King’s Award for Enterprise

They are among 16 businesses from the East Midlands to receive the honour – and 197 across the UK to have been recognised by His Majesty The King. The King’s Awards for Enterprise, previously known as The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, is now in its 59th year and has awarded over 8,000 companies since its inception in 1965.
Among the Derbyshire winners was Alfreton clothing firm David Nieper Ltd. Commenting on the award, Christopher Nieper OBE, Managing Director of David Nieper, said: “It’s a huge privilege to win a Kings award for sustainable development for the second time.
"And I’m grateful to The King’s award team for spurring us on to save more energy, employ more local people and build British fashion skills here in Derbyshire. Thank you.”
