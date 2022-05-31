Derbyshire pub ordered to improve after being given one-star hygiene rating

The Black Swan pub on Church Street, Ashover, Chesterfield, was given the new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating after assessment on April 25.

Inspectors found that the cleanliness and condition of facilities and buildings was generally satisfactory and said some improvement was needed in the hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.

However watchdogs said major improvement was necessary in the pub management of food safety, including the checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and that standards will be maintained in future.

The hygiene rating scheme is designed to help customers choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving you clear information about the businesses’ hygiene standards.

Inspections are carried out on behlaf of the Food Standards Agency by local councils.

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority and the rating is not a guide to food quality.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

The ratings are:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary