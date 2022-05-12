Bakewell pharmacists face anger and abuse over medicine supply chain issues

Staff at Bakewell Pharmacy, on Granby Road, have been struggling to obtain stock for various medications including hormone replacement therapy (HRT), contraception and drugs to treat conditions such as epilepsy and acne.

Popular brands like Beechams, Calpol, and Gaviscon, as well as generic products like paracetamol, have also been affected.

A spokesperson for the pharmacy said: “Rising costs of raw materials, staff resources, fuel and energy are affecting supply in all industries. We must also be aware of the impact of Brexit on these rising costs.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Customers are facing long waits for prescription and over-the-counter medicines due to widespread supply problems.

The shortages have hit shops across UK, and staff are spending more time tying to source medication from wholesalers or other pharmacies, often without success.

Wholesalers frequently say they do not have enough staff in warehouses and depots to pick the orders, nor drivers to deliver them.

A survey by the Pharmaceutical Services Negotiating Committee found that 83 per cent of pharmacies reported a significant rise in medicine supply issues in the past year.

Two-thirds of respondents said that medicines supply chain issues are a daily occurrence, with 97 per cent reporting that this led to frustration from patients.

The Bakewell Pharmacy spokesperson said: “We would typically place an order expecting to receive them on the next run, but they have recently experienced missing and incorrect tote boxes, the supply of incorrect medication, and the supply of too little and too much medication.

“This creates extra work and stress for the pharmacy team, who must spend additional time creating credit notes, but it is ultimately the patient who suffers. Unable to receive the medication they need, many patients become angry and direct abuse at pharmacy staff.”