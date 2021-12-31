Co-op invests over £1.1 million into Derbyshire stores during 2021 despite pandemic disruption

The revamped Co-op at Horsley Woodhouse, near Kilburn, is one of several to have received investment in 2021.

The Central England Co-op embarked on a major development scheme in 2021, spending over £8 million and creating dozens of jobs as part of its expansion plans.

In Derbyshire, the society revamped sites in Derby, Littleover, Oakwood, Duffield, Horsley Woodhouse, Holme Hall, Overseal, Willington and Inkersall, investing over £1.1 million.

Store Manager Oliver Buxton said: “All of us here at Central England Co-op across our trading area are proud to be part of such great communities and the investment in new and revamped, more modern food stores in the last 12 months has given everyone a real boost in these uncertain times.”

The food stores now offer shoppers a more expansive range of products and are fitted out with pioneering new energy efficient refrigeration technologies and LED lighting to minimise environmental impact, while all stores are powered by 100% renewable energy.

Many of the stores also include enhanced food to go sections, indoor and outdoor seating, bike repair stations and customer toilets. Self-scan till points were rolled out, and a second zero-waste refill station was installed in Littleover, with more planned for 2022.

The Co-op also continued to forge links with local communities, with schools being invited to design special pieces of artwork that have now been placed on the inside or outside of the stores.