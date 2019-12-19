Clay Cross firm targets community investment

Bosses at a Clay Cross charity-giving platform are targeting a year of success.

Investors in Community (IiC), of Coney Green Road, said it is “aiming for substantial growth” in 2020.

Clay Cross business Investors in Community helps businesses track their corporate social responsibility activities - such as this public toilet built by Boeing India, under its CSR activity, in Sarisabpahi in the Madhubani district of Bihar, India.

The business, on Coney Green Road, is a “platform for businesses to engage, choose, fulfil, manage and promote their corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities”.

It is aiming to expand the platform even further next year, signing up more than 70 new businesses and 1,000 registered charities.

Companies can provide individual IiC profiles for each employee and then use the platform to track and measure the CSR work of staff.

Phil Webb, managing director, said: “We have been involved in a lot of work to ensure our platform is as accessible as possible for charities and businesses of all sizes.

“IiC will always be free to use for registered charities and it is our ambition to approach all 160,000-plus eligible organisations in the UK over the next year to set out the benefits of registering on the platform.

“Our unique community credits scheme gives businesses and their employees a way of quantifying their charitable giving, and offers a tangible route to determining the impact of CSR initiatives.

“For corporations interested in the Investors in Community platform, we will be inviting businesses to IBM’s South Bank client centre on February 27 to hear more about our vision for the new age of corporate giving.”

The firm said businesses such as Balfour Beatty, Specsavers and Mansfield Building Society were already using the platform.

See investorsincommunity.org