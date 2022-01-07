Chesterfield salon owner celebrates after being nominated for prestigious national award

The Brow and Beauty Clique, in Hasland, was nominated for the best salon for brow and lash treatment in the Salon Awards UK 2021. Hannah Spencer, who runs the salon, said she was shocked when she found out she was shortlisted.

“There’s six of us shortlisted, and the others are from Scotland, Devon and various other places- I thought there was a mix-up to be honest.”

Hannah is self-employed, and her salon, which operates out of the Therapy Lounge on Hasland Road, specialises in eyebrows, eyelashes and makeup.

She said that her business had suffered throughout the pandemic, being unable to access any financial support, but her hard work behind the scenes had paid off.

“It was enough to pack it all in really with the stress of it all- because I had just started, I didn't qualify the first time round for any government funding.

“I just had to scrimp and save, and rely on people really, but I kept at it with the networking. When it was time to go back into the salon, I was booming, and I’ve just gotten busier and busier.”

The winners will be announced online this month, and Hannah said that, even if the award goes elsewhere, she was delighted to have made it this far.

“Even if I don’t win, I’m absolutely chuffed to be shortlisted. It’s a huge recognition really.”