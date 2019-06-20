Chesterfield's best shops revealed at town's 2019 Retail Awards

Adorn Jewellers has been named as the town's favourite retailer at the 2019 Chesterfield Retail Awards.

The independent jeweller, which is owned by husband and wife team Laura Jo and Adam Owen and based in The Shambles in Chesterfield town centre, also clinched the title of Home and Gifts Retailer of the Year at the annual awards ceremony held at Casa Hotel last night.

This is the fifth consecutive year Adorn Jewellers has been recognised at the annual awards, but 2019 is the first year the business has taken the coveted overall title of Retailer of the Year.

Delighted to accept the award, Laura Jo Owen said: “After a winning a number of retail awards over the last five years I am absolutely speechless to win Retailer of the Year. Chesterfield has so many fantastic shops and stores that make for an amazing retail landscape, so to win the top award is unbelievable.”

The Retailer of the Year title sponsored by East Midlands Chamber (Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire) was just one of 15 awards presented to 13 businesses, events and individuals at the sixth annual Chesterfield Retail Awards ceremony, which was hosted by Peak FM presenter, Craig Bailey.

Organised by Destination Chesterfield, the awards recognise the very best shops, stores, market stalls and events in the borough. Nominated by shoppers, the winners were all selected by an independent panel of judges as well as Destination Chesterfield assessing the online presence of the businesses.

On the night it was also a double win for Something Special Bridal, based in Old Whittington, which walked away with the Independent Retailer of the Year and Excellence in Customer Service titles.

And it wasn’t just businesses recognised for their contribution to Chesterfield’s retail sector; apprentices and events were too.

Apprentice hairdresser Kelly Jaggers (24) from Bliss Hair, Nails and Beauty in Hasland was named Retail Apprentice of the Year and Chesterfield’s popular Food and Drink Festival, which is organised by Edge Events, was voted Best Town Centre Event.

Councillor Amanda Serjeant, Vice Chair of Destination Chesterfield and Deputy Leader of Chesterfield Borough Council, said: “The Chesterfield Retail Awards recognises some of the town’s most wonderful people and businesses and the 2019 awards ceremony was no exception. The way we shop is changing and Chesterfield’s retailers are adapting to this brilliantly. They are creating fun experiences for customers; providing spaces to meet, socialise and shop; utilising technology to communicate with customers and teaming up with local businesses and initiatives to ensure the town’s retail sector continues to thrive. Congratulations to every shortlisted and winning business and individual. They all play a very important role in Chesterfield’s economy.”

In addition to Adorn Jewellers, Something Special Bridal, Kelly Jaggers and the Chesterfield Food and Drink Festival, the winners of the 2019 Chesterfield Retail Awards included:

Retailer of the Year (Sponsored by East Midlands Chamber (Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire): Adorn Jewellers

Hair & Beauty Business of the Year (Sponsored by Elite Private Education): Belle Vie

Alysha Bradley, Owner of Belle Vie said: “It feels absolutely amazing to be crowned Hair and Beauty Business of the Year. We care so much about the people in the business, our customers and the contribution we are all making to the community. The next step for the business is to open a disability retreat for adults and children.”

Fashion and Footwear Retailer of the Year (sponsored by In the Works PR): Dotique

Dorothy Robinson, Owner of Dotique said: “We were delighted to win Best New Store last year so to follow that up with the Fashion and Footwear Retailer of the Year award in 2019 is just fabulous. I am ecstatic. I am very proud of Chesterfield and so happy to be here.

Home & Gifts Retailer of the Year: Adorn Jewellers of Chesterfield

Food & Drink Retailer of the Year: Ibbotson’s Fresh Quality Produce

Nick Ibbotson, Owner of Ibbotson’s Fresh Quality Produce, said: “We’re over the moon to win the award particularly as it recognises the quality of our produce. I personally hand select all our produce daily from wholesale farmers and markets and if I wouldn’t eat it, then it’s not good enough for our customers. We’re all about quality.”

Leisure Retailer of the Year (sponsored by Peak FM): Quinney’s Pet Supplies

Brian Quinney, Owner of Quinney’s Pet Supplies, said: “It feels amazing to be crowned Leisure Retailer of the year. It’s a fantastic reward after two and half years of hard work. We’ve grown massively since we opened, and we hope to continue that growth in the future.”

Market Hall Business of the Year (Sponsored by Arvato): R P Davidson Cheese Factor

Simon Davidson, Owner of R P Davidson Cheese Factor said: “It’s a great honour for me and my staff to be crowned Market Hall Business of the Year. It’s important that the business continues to evolve. We don’t want more shops, but we definitely want to work with other retailers, and we have sponsored the Chesterfield Food and Drink Festival in Queens Park in 2019.”

Market Trader of the Year (Sponsored by Chesterfield Borough Council): Roper’s Honey

Helen Roper, Owner of Roper’s Honey said: “It’s really exciting to be crowned Market Trader of the Year. We love the market, the customers and our fellow market traders – it’s like a big family – just like our business and we hope our children will be the future of it.”

Independent Retailer of the Year (Sponsored by Jumble Creative Design): Something Special Bridal

Tonya Stickley, Owner of Something Special Bridal, said: “I am over the moon to win. It is beyond amazing. It means so much to me and my little boutique to win the awards. It’s a tough environment economically and politically, so it’s great to recognise the independent retailer.”

National/Multiple Retailer of the Year (Sponsored by The University of Derby): The Body Shop

Hannah Richardson, Manager of The Body Shop in Chesterfield said: “We were all completely shocked to hear we’d won. We are a small team of four, who are all committed to delivering the very best service to our loyal customers. We are all so proud to have won the award.”

Excellence in Customer Service (Sponsored by Casa Hotel): Something Special Bridal

Best Town Centre Event (Sponsored by Spire Radio): Chesterfield Food and Drink Festival

Laura Ashby, Managing Director of Edge Events, said: “It feels amazing to be local to Chesterfield and to win this award. It’s a fantastic event that is for all members of the family. We’re delighted to win.”

Apprentice of the Year: (Sponsored by Apprentice Town (Led by Chesterfield Borough Council): Kelly Jaggers (Bliss Hair, Nails and Beauty)

She said: “I am so happy and surprised to win the award. It is so nice to be appreciated. I have just completed my Level 2 apprenticeship and now want to do my Level 3. If you want to learn a new skill or trade, an apprenticeship is the best way to do it.”

Apprentice Employer of the Year (Sponsored by Learning Unlimited (The Chesterfield College Group): The Therapy Lounge

Carly Smith, Owner of The Therapy Lounge, said: “I’m really pleased that I and the whole team have been recognised for the time and effort we put into our apprentice programme. I am a massive advocate of apprenticeships because I know the benefits that they can bring to a business as well as to the career development of young people.”

Best New Store 2018/2019 (Sponsored by Pavements Shopping Centre): Astra Designs

Donna Danielle, Owner of Astra Designs said: “It’s a big shock to win but feels absolutely amazing to be named as the Best New Store at the Retail Awards. There is so much support for business in Chesterfield. The community and customers mean so much to us and help us grow the business, which means my daughter is able to join it next year as an apprentice.”

Further supporters of the 2019 Chesterfield Retail Awards include: Derbyshire Times, eBusiness Works, JayRar, Hoods Florist, JP Fire Safety and Temple Safety.