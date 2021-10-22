Matthew Rushden, owner of Galleon Steakhouse, has shifted his business to run on a four-day rota, giving his staff three days off a week. He said making this radical change was necessary to help keep employees satisfied and avoid the problems hitting the rest of the industry.

“At one time, if you put a job advert out for a chef, you’d get 50 applicants, now you’re lucky to get two. I don’t know if they’re just staying where they are, or aren’t in the industry anymore.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Galleon Steakhouse is one of the first businesses in Chesterfield to trial a four-day working week for its staff.

“I’ve been a chef, I worked for Gordon Ramsay for many years, and doing a 70-80 hour week was just the norm, that’s what you did- you didn’t have a social life.

“I think times have changed, people want to spend more time with their families- you’ve got to look after the staff you’ve got.”

Staff at the Galleon will be paid the same amount to work less hours under the new system. Mr Rushden said the switch will cut into his profits, but if it keeps his employees content and stops them leaving hospitality altogether, it will be worth the extra expense.

“This four-day rota is starting, and that's something I’ve never had in my whole career. I’ve never thought about doing it as an owner before, but as soon as we sat down and talked about it, our chefs said it was amazing.

“It might cost me £25,000 to have another chef to cover this, and that’s coming out of our profit, but if it keeps our staff and keeps our business going, it’s not mega money.”

The East Midlands Chamber of Commerce has reported that, while the local economy continues to grow in response to the easing of lockdown restrictions, staffing issues have impacted many industries, including hospitality.

Chris Hobson, director of policy and external affairs, said: “As the economy continues its reopening after a successful vaccine rollout, the pent-up demand that characterised much of the summer remains a positive factor.