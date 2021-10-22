Chesterfield restaurant owner brings in four-day week amid staffing shortages in hospitality industry
The owner of a Chesterfield restaurant has brought in a four-day working week to try and retain his employees, with many hospitality venues struggling to find staff.
Matthew Rushden, owner of Galleon Steakhouse, has shifted his business to run on a four-day rota, giving his staff three days off a week. He said making this radical change was necessary to help keep employees satisfied and avoid the problems hitting the rest of the industry.
“At one time, if you put a job advert out for a chef, you’d get 50 applicants, now you’re lucky to get two. I don’t know if they’re just staying where they are, or aren’t in the industry anymore.
“I’ve been a chef, I worked for Gordon Ramsay for many years, and doing a 70-80 hour week was just the norm, that’s what you did- you didn’t have a social life.
“I think times have changed, people want to spend more time with their families- you’ve got to look after the staff you’ve got.”
Staff at the Galleon will be paid the same amount to work less hours under the new system. Mr Rushden said the switch will cut into his profits, but if it keeps his employees content and stops them leaving hospitality altogether, it will be worth the extra expense.
“This four-day rota is starting, and that's something I’ve never had in my whole career. I’ve never thought about doing it as an owner before, but as soon as we sat down and talked about it, our chefs said it was amazing.
“It might cost me £25,000 to have another chef to cover this, and that’s coming out of our profit, but if it keeps our staff and keeps our business going, it’s not mega money.”
The East Midlands Chamber of Commerce has reported that, while the local economy continues to grow in response to the easing of lockdown restrictions, staffing issues have impacted many industries, including hospitality.
Chris Hobson, director of policy and external affairs, said: “As the economy continues its reopening after a successful vaccine rollout, the pent-up demand that characterised much of the summer remains a positive factor.
“However, recruitment is a growing problem, with over seven in 10 businesses struggling to fill vacancies across all skill levels.”