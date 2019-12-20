Chesterfield pub bids to sell booze and play music later

A Chesterfield pub wants to extend its opening times to sell alcohol and play music later.

The Three Cottages at Hasland has pitched a plan to North East Derbyshire District Council to extend its hours on bank holiday weekends.

Punch Taverns Limited has applied for the Mansfield Road pub to be open an extra hour following every Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday for each May Bank Holiday, Spring/Whitsun Bank Holiday and every August Bank Holiday weekend – meaning it would be open until 1am on the Friday and Saturday.

A further additional hour into the morning following every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday for the Easter Bank Holiday weekend is requested.

The pub also wants to stay open an extra hour every Christmas Eve and Boxing Day.

It would include the sale of alcohol and playing of live and recorded music.

