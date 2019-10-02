Chesterfield hairdressers and beautician moves to new and bigger premises

A Chesterfield hairdressers has expanded into new premises and is joined by a beautician.

Owner Kelli Leonard is joined by regular customers Betty Sheard and Marion Thurgood at her new-look Hairazors salon in New Whittington.

The High Street business has moved downstairs into bigger premises and held an open day on Monday to mark the occasion. The salon, which Kelli has owned for more than 19 years, will also offer a variety of beauty and nail treatments by Isle Beauty at Hairazors.

Amy Whyld, who has worked alongside Kelli since leaving school, said: “It is a completely new salon and much bigger downstairs, so it is more accessible for our clients.”

Beautician Jane Walsh, who has moved into Hairazors, and said: “We all live in the village and l am really excited about my new venture.”

Hairazors of New Whittington have moved into bigger premises, pictured are owner Kelly Leonard with junior stylist Alisha Priestley and Amy Wyld

Hairazors of New Whittington have moved into bigger premises, pictured is Jane Walsh of Isle Beauty and Training

Hairazors of New Whittington have moved into bigger premises, pictured are owner Kelly Leonard with regular customers Betty Sheard and Marion Thurgood