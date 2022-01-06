Chesterfield escape room celebrates success after being ranked in top five in the UK

Nick Hogan runs Chesterfield Escape Rooms

The Chesterfield Escape Rooms have shot up the TripAdvisor rankings since opening in Summer 2021, following hundreds of positive reviews on the site. At the time of writing, the escape room sits fifth in the UK rankings.

Owner Nick Hogan said: “Living and working in a small town that encourages visitors, customer’s feedback and word of mouth referrals are so important. TripAdvisor is also a huge area of interest for visitors to assess what to do when visiting the area so this was a key focus from day one.

“The team have been brilliant in ensuring that customers are made aware of our objective to be a top ranked escape room and it’s only with their help and support in providing online feedback that we have managed to achieve our goal. The team have to ensure they deliver a quality product every time and they have achieved that.”

Nick Hogan, owner of Chesterfield Escape Rooms, is not planning to rest on his laurels, with another escape room being planned on the premises.

Nick also said that the ranking on TripAdvisor is positive news for the town as a whole, adding to Chesterfield’s visitor economy offer.

“We can tell from our booking system that approximately 35-40% of our players are from outside of Chesterfield, with a growing number travelling in from Nottingham, Sheffield, Derby and even further afield. These players are using the Escape Rooms as one of the things to do in Chesterfield but then go on to increase spend elsewhere in the local vicinity.

“There are 790 different locations offering over 2500 escape rooms in the UK, so we are overwhelmed with the success to date. It was a real pinch yourself moment when we got into the top five as our target was to be a top 50 venue.

“Our next target is to consolidate our top five position and then try and build on it- we have a new game going into construction ready for Easter, so with further support from our customers, we might be able to go a little higher. The visitor economy is so important to the town, so the more attractions we get the better, and we are delighted to be able to help out.”