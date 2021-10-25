Chesterfield dementia charity celebrates 25 years of serving the community

The Chesterfield Care Group was founded in 1996, and provides specialist services for those with early-onset dementia, as well as respite for their carers.

Glenys Clinton, group chairperson, said she was proud of the service the charity has provided over the past 25 years, and encouraged people to get involved to help keep the group running.

"It's such a wonderful achievement to reach 25 years and to have helped so many service users and carers over that time. I've admired our staffing team working under very tough circumstances to keep us running.

The charity has spent 25 years helping to care for those with early-onset dementia.

“I've thoroughly enjoyed being involved with Chesterfield Care Group for nearly 12 years as a trustee. We are currently looking for new trustees to join the group. If you have a caring nature, it's a very rewarding thing to do with your time, and I would ask anyone who is interested to get in touch."

The charity has resumed its face-to-face services, after having to postpone them when the pandemic began. While they kept in touch with service users over the telephone, many with dementia struggled with the loss of contact and routine during lockdown.

Jonathan Davies, community support worker, said: "The pandemic hit our service users very hard. The reason some of our service users attend is because they have become socially isolated, making them increasingly less mobile and having a detrimental effect on their mental health.

Chesterfield’s mayor, Councillor Glenys Falconer, helped the Chesterfield Care Group celebrate its 25th Birthday.

“It's been fantastic to see the smiley faces once again.”

Last week, Councillor Glenys Falconer and her consort Councillor Keith Falconer attended the 25th AGM of the Chesterfield Care Group. While on her visit she talked with service users about the pandemic and praised the staff for the service they were providing.

The charity will mark this milestone with an anniversary celebration, taking place at the Arkwright Centre on 19 November. There will be music and food, and tickets cost £10 for non-service users and £5 for service users.