Chesterfield charity shop wants your unwanted Christmas presents

Shoppers in Chesterfield want your unwanted Christmas gifts.

That is the message from national charity the British Heart Foundation, which is appealing for those presents which “missed the mark” to help it raise funds.

The British Heart Foundation's Chesterfield charity shop.

The charity says homes across the East Midlands are crammed with unwanted Christmas gifts following the festive season and that it is “offering a solution to help cut the clutter and raise funds for life-saving research”.

Allison Swaine-Hughes, BHF retail director, said: “We love the gifts you don’t.

“We welcome everything from good-quality clothes, shoes, handbags and jewellery to DVDs, CDs, books and children’s toys.

“Electrical items can also be donated to one of our 180 furniture and electrical stores, so think of us when re-gifting that blender or coffee machine.”

The items are then sold in its stores, such as in Chesterfield’s The Pavements shopping centre, to raise money for research into heart disease – last year, the foundation's 740 shops helped raise £30 million towards life-saving research.

Ms Swaine-Hughes said: “If you want to donate a gift or cut down the clutter after the festive season, then just drop your donations in at your local BHF shop, or take advantage of our free collection service.

“Your quality items will be saved from landfill and help us raise funds for vital research into heart and circulatory diseases.”

To find out more about how to donate, or to arrange a free collection, visit bhf.org.uk/donate