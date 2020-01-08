Chesterfield car dealers revved up to share electric vehicle tips

Car dealers in Chesterfield have been charged with sharing their electric vehicle knowledge.

Bristol Street Motors Chesterfield Nissan, of Discovery Way, Old Whittington, has become one of the first dealerships in the country to gain Electric Vehicle Approved (EVA) status.

Paul Lomas, sales executive at Bristol Street Motors Chesterfield Nissan

The scheme aims to enhance dealerships’ understanding of electric vehicles and ensure customers receive the best advice when buying one.

To gain the accreditation, staff had to undergo intensive training and show a solid understanding of all electric and hybrid model variants, as well as demonstrate knowledge such as how to find a public charging point and who to contact to have a home charger installed.

Jamie Davidson, on-site EV ambassador at the dealership, said: “We are proud to be one of the first dealerships to achieve this important accreditation.

“The demand for electric vehicles is growing and the technology is different from a petrol or diesel car and customers are often uncertain as to what is the best option for them.

“The government’s ‘Road to Zero’ strategy aims to phase out new petrol and diesel cars by 2040.

“This scheme makes sure dealerships are prepared for the electric vehicle era and equipped with the right knowledge to assist customers.”

Sue Robinson, director of the National Franchised Dealers Association, which set up the award, said: “The long-term goal is to gain EVA membership across all EV selling retailers and to build trust between them and their customers.

“The EVA accreditation will give consumers the confidence that they are dealing with electric vehicle experts.”