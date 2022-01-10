Chesterfield CAMRA urges people to support their local pubs ahead of ‘walkabout’ event next month

Chesterfield CAMRA are holding a ‘walkabout’ to encourage people to try local pubs after cancelling their usual February beer festival at the Winding Wheel because of uncertainty surrounding Covid.

Rather than having large crowds gathering at the Winding Wheel, the group are hoping to spread people out, with beer enthusiasts able visit a range of pubs over two days instead.

Jane Lefley, from Chesterfield CAMRA, said it was crucial to get behind pubs after all the damage they have been dealt during the pandemic.

A wide range of Chesterfield pubs are taking part in the event.

“They’ve suffered so much. New Year’s Eve was terrible for the pub industry- we went down to Brampton for a few hours and the pubs were empty, it wasn’t like normal.”

“I know people have got to be cautious and careful, and the pubs are being careful as well with what they’re doing in terms of Covid, but people need to get that confidence to go back into the pubs- that's what we want to try and encourage.

“A lot of pubs have had to close due to Covid, and we’ve got to support them when we can go back, but if you have symptoms, don’t go.”

Nearly 30 pubs are taking part in the event, which will run on Friday, February 4 and Saturday 5. They have been split into three areas- the Brampton Mile, town centre and Whittington Moor.

Over the course of the weekend, pubs will be offering ‘tap takeovers’ by different breweries, as well as hosting bands and street food vendors.

There will be a QR code for the event to get up to date beer selections, a map, bus timetables and a list of what is available at each pub. It will also include background information about each establishment.