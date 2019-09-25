Chesterfield businesses become Plastic Free Champions

Reducing the amount of plastic in our rivers is no easy feat but businesses in Chesterfield are trying their best to help.

Six businesses have recently gained accreditation and become Plastic Free Champions, as part of Plastic Free Chesterfield’s community campaign.

Urban Flamingo

To achieve the status, businesses must remove or replace three items of plastic and show they are trying to tackle more.

Steph Mannion, of Steph’s Sustainable Stuff, said: “I’m thrilled to receive this award from Plastic Free Chesterfield and am already encouraging other market traders to follow my example. I began reducing my own waste a few years ago and tried to replace worn out or broken items with more sustainable alternatives. By selling plastic free alternatives to everyday products, I enjoy helping others on their plastic free and zero waste journeys.”

Alyssa Whitlam and Emma Jones, of Urban Flamingo, added : “We’re super proud of being awarded Plastic Free Champion. We are always looking for new items to stock that eliminate single use plastic, be mindful of our packaging choices, choosing compostable options when possible. Chesterfield has really embraced the solid shampoo bars, loofah shower bars and soaps, with all ages trying to do their bit and be more aware in their shopping choices, we believe that making your bathroom plastic free is one of the easiest changes you can make and the products we sell make the transition simple and cost effective”

The six businesses given the accolade are: Willow Springs Pet & Play Centre; Sorbo Lounge; Steph’s Sustainable Stuff; Harriet & Lola’s Candles; Elsie Moss Botanicals and

They are now encouraging others to follow suit so Chesterfield can be accredited as a Surfers Against Sewage Plastic Free Community.

Greg Hewitt, from Plastic Free Chesterfield, explained the group is committed to helping Chesterfield become plastic free and is able to research alternatives for businesses who may not have the time to do so.

He said: “We’re willing to do the research for people and put that time in to help them find cost-effective alternatives and get that accreditation.”

To be declared a Surfers Against Sewage plastic-free champion, a business must show it has removed three items of single-use plastic such as drinking straws, takeaway cutlery and plastic bags, to show they’re committed to tackling the issue.

If enough businesses make the pledge, supported by the council and residents engage in reducing their usage, Chesterfield can become accredited as a plastic-free community.

Businesses can register with Plastic Free Chesterfield, who supply a business toolkit to help them make changes. And Plastic Free Chesterfield is on hand to help companies by researching cost-effective alternatives to what is currently being used.

Any business who would like help from Plastic Free Chesterfield or if a business would like to register to become a Plastic Free Champion email plasticfreechesterfield@gmail.com