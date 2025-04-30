Champions' view: "As a wedding photographer, I’m spoiled for choice with amazing venues"

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Antcliffe, the owner of SA Photography explained why Chesterfield provides the perfect backdrop for his business.

Hi, I’m Scott Antcliffe, the owner of SA Photography. I launched the business in October 2021, initially focusing on weddings, but over time, it’s grown into something much broader. I photograph weddings and events locally, nationally, and now internationally—this year I was lucky enough to capture a wedding in Tuscany. I also photograph musicians like local band The Rosadocs, and I work with travel and tourism boards on a mix of landscape and wildlife photography. Drawing on my background as a former primary school teacher, I recently launched a second business delivering photography workshops to children in schools—combining my love for education and creativity.

What was your greatest achievement over the past year?

The highlight of the past year was being named Wanderlust Magazine’s Travel Photographer of the Year. Over 12,000 people entered, so I was absolutely blown away to win. As part of the prize, I got to travel to Singapore to shoot for the magazine and work on an assignment with the tourism board—an unforgettable experience!

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Warm, welcoming, community.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

As a wildlife lover, I really enjoy visiting Avenue Washlands—it’s such a peaceful spot. I also love Dunston Hall, not just for its beauty but the bistro and café there are fantastic. Lombardi’s is my go-to for great food, and as a big Chesterfield FC supporter, match days are a definite highlight!

How is your business or organisation becoming more sustainable?

Sustainability is built into my business model through community investment. I repurpose my skills and experience to help young people, and I focus on working with local venues and suppliers, keeping everything close to home and supporting the Chesterfield economy.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

It’s all about the people. Chesterfield has such a strong sense of community—people smile, say hello, and genuinely support each other. And as a wedding photographer, I’m spoiled for choice with amazing venues like Ringwood Hall, Peak Edge Hotel, and Dunston Hall all within 15 minutes of home.

Why would you recommend an apprenticeship to other young people in Chesterfield?

While I didn’t follow the apprenticeship route myself, I fully believe in hands-on, practical learning—which is why I now run photography workshops in schools. It’s incredibly rewarding to see kids learn something new and express themselves creatively through the camera.

What is the best piece of advice you’ve received recently, and how has that impacted your organisation?

The best advice I live by is "community over competition." I’ve had brilliant support from local businesses, and I always try to return that by referring my clients to local vendors—from hair and beauty to cakes and venues. It creates a stronger, more supportive business community.

How are you, your business, or your team supporting local people?

I use my teaching experience to run photography workshops in schools, helping young people explore creativity and build confidence. I’ve also donated a large piece of my landscape photography to Chesterfield Royal Hospital’s new diagnostic imaging unit—just a small way of giving back to a place that supports so many of us.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

The regeneration of Chesterfield’s marketplace is really exciting. It’s the heart of the town and a vital space for local traders. Revitalising it will help bring people back into the centre and support independent businesses.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030?

By 2030, I’d love to see more visitors discover Chesterfield. It’s a hidden gem in Derbyshire, full of charm and character. With everything that local people and businesses are doing, we’re on the right track to becoming a thriving destination that gets the recognition it truly deserves.