Celebrity chef to host seventh Chesterfield Food and Drink Awards

One of Britain’s favourite chefs will be on hand to dish up recognition to the crème de la crème of the town’s culinary sector at the Chesterfield Food and Drink Awards 2019.

With a career spanning more than 50 years, which includes being one the first chefs on Ready Steady Cook, Brian Turner is well-placed to announce the winners of 15 categories at the annual awards.

Organised by Destination Chesterfield, in association with the Chesterfield College Group, the awards ceremony celebrates the best local businesses on the food scene and is now in its seventh year.

Brian, who also appeared on Saturday Kitchen and This Morning, said: “I am delighted to host the seventh annual Chesterfield Food and Drink Awards.

“It is very encouraging to see these awards not only recognising established businesses, but also up and coming young chefs and apprentices who are the future of this wonderful industry.

“I am looking forward to being in the company of so many people who share my passion.”

A total of 39 businesses and individuals have been shortlisted across 15 categories, with the Bottle & Thyme hoping to retain its coveted title of Restaurant of the Year for a second year running.

The categories include Pub of the Year, Chesterfield’s Best Newcomer, Young Chef of the Year, Excellence in Custom Service and Café of the Year.

Winners will be announced at a glittering awards ceremony, which is being held at the Winding Wheel Theatre, on the evening of Wednesday, October 23.

On the night, 260 guests will be welcomed to the sell-out event with a selection of canapés served by hospitality and catering students from Chesterfield College.

They will also enjoy a two-course meal incorporating local produce- from Derbyshire bakewell tart to Dovedale blue cheese.

For more information on the awards and to see a full of list of the businesses who have been shortlisted, visit www.chesterfield.co.uk/foodanddrinkawards.

