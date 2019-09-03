Careers fair to be held at McArthurGlen East Midlands Designer Outlet

McArthurGlen East Midlands Designer Outlet is set to hold a careers fair.

The event will take place in the food court between 6pm and 8pm on September 26.

McArthurGlen East Midlands Designer Outlet is based in South Normanton.

MORE: Fundraiser organised for four-year-old girl who has Batten Disease



Career opportunities will be available across a range of levels for more than 20 brands including Nike, Adidas, Superdry, Lacoste, CK, Tommy and Fossil.

The last two careers fairs managed to fill 70 per cent of current vacancies after each event.

Visit https://bit.ly/2lzP6p2 to register for the careers fair.

MORE: HS2 - which is planned to run through Derbyshire - could be delayed and cost £22billion more than expected