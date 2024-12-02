Car Quay manager wins prestigious trophy at national awards ceremony

A senior manager at a Derby car dealership has won a major trophy at the Car Dealer Magazine Used Car Awards – often described as the Oscars of the motor trade.

Craig Vladimirovs, who runs the sales operation at Car Quay, in Stenson Marina, said he was overwhelmed after scooping the prestigious Dealer Principal of the Year Award at the ceremony, held at The Brewery in central London and hosted by the TV personality and automotive legend Mike Brewer.

Vladimirovs bagged the prize in recognition of his ability to rally the troops and lead from the front, while making sure everyone was making good progress in their careers and happy in their work. He also plays a key role in the achievement of sales targets and the delivery of great customer service, the judges noted.

Thousands of automotive retailers, plus MOT testing stations and workshops, enter the Used Car Awards every year. Each one undergoes a rigorous judging process and mystery shopping test before the gongs are handed out.

Craig Vladimirovs heads to the stage to collect his award

Vladimirovs said he felt very proud of his achievement, adding: ‘‘It’s fantastic – absolutely brilliant! It feels very special to receive this award because as a business, we’ve had a very busy year focusing on our processes and protocols and implementing some strategic changes.

‘‘Although it’s my name on the trophy, this is a reward for the whole team at Car Quay – we’ll all be feeling proud because we club together and work towards our shared goals. This is our eighth or ninth year at the Used Car Awards so I’m a bit of an old-timer I suppose – but this is the first time my name has appeared on a winner’s trophy so I am absolutely buzzing!’’

Car Dealer founder and editor-in-chief James Baggott said: ‘‘Very well done to Craig. This is an award that’s richly deserved. He was up against some tough competition so it’s an achievement he and the whole Car Quay team can feel incredibly proud of.’’

Mike Brewer, host and compere of the Used Car Awards, said: ‘‘Many congratulations to Craig Vladimirovs! He and his team ticked every box and got everything right when we looked into the business and carried out our mystery shopping. This is a banging result for Craig and his colleagues so very well done.’’

Craig Vladimirovs, centre, on stage with awards night compere Mike Brewer, right, and Mark Barker, Development Manager at Warranty Solutions Group, who sponsored the Used Car Dealer Principal of the Year category this year.

As well as Craig’s success at the awards, Car Quay owner Jamie Caple was highly commended in the Dealers’ Dealer of the Year category.

The Car Dealer Magazine Used Car Awards have been celebrating the top operators in the UK’s used car industry since 2012, rewarding manufacturers, car dealerships, workshops, and exceptional individuals working in the sector. They are organised by the UK’s leading automotive trade title, Car Dealer Magazine.