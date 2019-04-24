Business booming for Chesterfield’s The Barber Collective

Three pals who took the plunge and set up their own barber’s shop in Chesterfield say they are ‘ecstatic’ their business has made the cut as they celebrate turning round a profit in their first month.

Normally, new firms take time to get off the ground – but business is already booming at The Barber Collective which launched at Falcon Yard on April 1.

Harry Gough of the Barbers Collective

Harry Gough and twin brothers Jordan and Joe Tansley attended Chesterfield College and racked up years of barbering experience before deciding to go into business together.

Both Jordan and Harry trained in Nottingham under the tuition of Sid Sottung, who worked under the hair legend Vidal Sassoon.

After a few jobs in barber’s shops, Jordan then went on to work for Sid at his academy, teaching students in classic and modern barbering.

Harry worked in a few barber’s shops along the way, before asking Jordan and Joe if they’d like to open their own shop.

“Ultimately, we wanted to make a career from our skills and work for ourselves,” said Harry.

“There’s always that uncertainty at the beginning but we’ve had a fantastic response to the shop and are ecstatic that it has taken off. I suppose there’ll always be hair to cut. It won’t go out of fashion.

“We considered a few locations but being from Chesterfield, it seemed like the right fit.

“We want to help keep the town alive and in the now.”

The Barber Collective welcomes customers of all ages, from whippersnappers to OAPs.

Harry added: “Our mission is not only to make our customers look good, but also make them feel confident in themselves.

“Each customer is equally important to us.

“Choosing us as your barbers is choosing family, passion and the best haircut you’ve ever had.”

The Barber Collective is based at 4 Falcon Yard in the town centre.

The shop is open on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10am to 6pm and on Saturdays from 9am to 4pm.

Follow The Barber Collective on Facebook at www.facebook.com/barbercollectiveofficial and on Instagram @tbc__official.

READ MORE: DERBSYHIRE HOT TUB THIEF FINDS HIMSELF IN DEEP WATER