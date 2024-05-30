Brains and beauty: local lady is steps ahead of regulation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Derby-based beauty and aesthetics training academy owned by Lorah Davey, is a step ahead of the rest by becoming Ofqual accredited, which proves that she has the capacity and competence to develop and offer high-quality qualification

Students will be delighted know that Lorah can now issue certificates for regulated qualifications which will include the Ofqual logo, a recognised quality mark.

With a level of uncertainty in the beauty and Aesthetics industry due to the new Health and Care Act 2022, which gives the Government powers to introduce a licensing scheme for practitioners who operate in England. Work is now underway to decide what the new scheme will look like but by ensuring your training provider is Ofqual accredited means you will not have to spend £1000’s investing in additional training which meet the new requirements.

Lorah Davey Owner of Urban Angel Aesthetics said “We strive to provide the best training and aftercare for all our learners. You don’t just pay us to learn for one day, one week or one month or even a year. You pay us to look after you and that is what we do, you become part of our Urban Angel family and we are only a phone call or message away”

“It was important for me to train my students to the highest possible level, in a saturated industry which is highly competitive I wanted to know that we were offering the best possible qualification, at the best prices with the best service”

Lorah and the team Urban Angel aesthetics welcomes anyone to contact them with any career questions they might have and are happy to give unbiased advice and guidance.