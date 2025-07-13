Blacksheep barbering from clippers to cask
Located at 144-146 High Street, S43 2AN, it’s known for stylish cuts, relaxed vibes, and great banter for lads and dads alike. Now in 2025, Daniel is opening The Lost Lamb, a brand-new micropub right next door. Named in theme with the barbershop and a nod to his son, it offers real ales, craft lagers, and a welcoming space to unwind. Cheers to community and local dreams!
From Clippers to Casks
In the heart of New Whittington stands a barbershop with a difference. Black Sheep Barbering, founded in 2023 by Daniel Newman—a single dad and devoted family man—was born out of passion, community, and the drive to create something more than just a haircut.
At just 24 years old, Daniel transformed a once-empty shell at 144-146 High Street, S43 2AN, into a welcoming space where lads and dads could come for modern styles, good conversation, and a warm atmosphere. The shop was lovingly built by hand, with the help of friends and family who believed in his vision: a place where everyone could feel comfortable, have a laugh, and leave feeling fresh.
Fast forward to 2025, and Daniel is expanding that vision. Right next door to the barbershop, he’s opening a brand-new micropub:
“The Lost Lamb” – a name tied to the barbershop’s Black Sheep theme, and a heartfelt nod to his son.
The Lost Lamb promises a cosy adult space to unwind, offering real ales, craft lagers, ciders, and plenty more. Whether you’re popping in after a trim or just fancy a pint with friends, it’s a place to relax, connect, and enjoy the buzz of a true community.
Cheers to the next chapter—and to local dreams coming true!
Black Sheep Barbering
144-146 High Street, New Whittington, S43 2AN
Follow us on social media for updates on both the barbershop and The Lost Lamb!