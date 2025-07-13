Blacksheep barbering from clippers to cask

Black Sheep Barbering, founded in 2023 by Daniel Newman at just 24 years old, is a modern barbershop in New Whittington built from scratch with help from friends and family.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located at 144-146 High Street, S43 2AN, it’s known for stylish cuts, relaxed vibes, and great banter for lads and dads alike. Now in 2025, Daniel is opening The Lost Lamb, a brand-new micropub right next door. Named in theme with the barbershop and a nod to his son, it offers real ales, craft lagers, and a welcoming space to unwind. Cheers to community and local dreams!

From Clippers to Casks

In the heart of New Whittington stands a barbershop with a difference. Black Sheep Barbering, founded in 2023 by Daniel Newman—a single dad and devoted family man—was born out of passion, community, and the drive to create something more than just a haircut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once finished design

At just 24 years old, Daniel transformed a once-empty shell at 144-146 High Street, S43 2AN, into a welcoming space where lads and dads could come for modern styles, good conversation, and a warm atmosphere. The shop was lovingly built by hand, with the help of friends and family who believed in his vision: a place where everyone could feel comfortable, have a laugh, and leave feeling fresh.

Fast forward to 2025, and Daniel is expanding that vision. Right next door to the barbershop, he’s opening a brand-new micropub:

“The Lost Lamb” – a name tied to the barbershop’s Black Sheep theme, and a heartfelt nod to his son.

The Lost Lamb promises a cosy adult space to unwind, offering real ales, craft lagers, ciders, and plenty more. Whether you’re popping in after a trim or just fancy a pint with friends, it’s a place to relax, connect, and enjoy the buzz of a true community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not just skin fades

Cheers to the next chapter—and to local dreams coming true!

Black Sheep Barbering

144-146 High Street, New Whittington, S43 2AN

Follow us on social media for updates on both the barbershop and The Lost Lamb!