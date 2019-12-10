Bid to sell booze at Chesterfield town centre takeaway

A Chesterfield fried chicken shop has applied to council chiefs to sell booze from its premises.

Beetwell Fried Chicken, on New Beetwell Street, Chesterfield, has pitched the application to the licensing department at Chesterfield Borough Council.

New Beetwell Street in Chesterfield.

In the application for a premises licence, available to view on the council’s website, applicant Rasiah Pirapakaran says the premises wishes to sell alcohol between 8am-1am every day of the week.

Alcohol will be consumed both on and off premises according to the application.

The application says steps will be taken to prevent crime and disorder and public nuisance as well as promote public safety and keeping children from harm.

The application will be decided on by Chesterfield Borough Council over the coming months.

View the documents by visiting the licensing department on Chesterfield Borough Council’s website