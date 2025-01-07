All eyes on relaunched Ripley opticians

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A long-standing customer stepped into the spotlight when he was chosen to officially open a newly relocated opticians in the town.

Anthony Spencer performed the honours at Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care, which has moved to a new, larger unit on Oxford Street. He received a gift to mark the occasion and in recognition of his loyal custom.

The new larger store features the latest digital eye examination equipment, including an OCT (optical coherence tomography) scanner and an additional two testing rooms, bringing the total to three. Customers can also choose from an updated range of frames, including a larger selection of the latest designer names.

Branch manager Alice Faulkner said: “We have invested in the store and wanted to mark its upgrade and relocation in style. Anthony has entrusted us with his eye care for over seven years. He is outgoing and always smiling when he visits the team, which is much appreciated.”

Helen Bamforth, Area Manager; Nic Sissons, Assistant Manager; Lizzie Hartle, Sales Assistant; Alice Faulkner, Branch Manager; and Anthony Spencer, VIP.

Anthony, who has a strong connection with Ripley through his business, was honoured to be asked to reveal the store’s new location and look. “Being involved in the official reopening was a really special occasion, and I enjoyed every minute. It was the highlight of my week!

“It’s brilliant that Scrivens has opened a new, bigger Ripley branch, adding even more to the high street offering here in the town. The store looks fantastic, and the new range of frames is excellent.

“I’ve been going to Scrivens for a long time for my eye care. Even though I don’t live in the town now, I come back for my annual sight test because I always receive excellent service from the team.”

Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care is a family run business which was established over 85 years ago in 1938. It has 167 high-street stores in towns and cities across England and Wales, with 1,000 employees. For more information, visit www.scrivens.com