Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat tours to Nottingham's Theatre Royal from February 5 to 15 and Sheffield's Lyceum Theatre from July 8 to 12, 2025 (photo: Tristram Kenton)

Chart-topping singer Joe McElderry stars as Pharaoh in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat which will tour to Nottingham and Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe won The X Factor in 2009, took the number one spot with his single The Climb and is the first X Factor contestant to release a fourth album. The singer has sold more than two million records worldwide.

The cast of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat includes Christina Bianco, who most recently played Glinda in The Wizard of Oz at the London Palladium. Christina, who takes on the role of Narrator in the show, captured international acclaim as a YouTube sensation with her ‘diva’ impression videos gaining more than 25 million views.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Filipe has landed the role of Joseph. His credits include a UK tour of Titanic The Musical, he was in the original West End cast of Prince Of Egypt and he has been vocalist for Lea Salonga.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will be hosted at the Theatre Royal, Nottingham from February 5-15 and visits Sheffield Lyceum Theatre from July 8-12, 2025.

Released as a concept album in 1969, the stage version of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat has become one of the world’s most beloved family musicals. The multi-award-winning show - Tim Rice (lyrics) and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s (music) first major collaboration – has been performed hundreds of thousands of times including multiple runs in the West End and on Broadway and international tours in more than 80 countries worldwide.

Featuring much-loved pop and musical theatre classics, including Any Dream Will Do, Close Every Door, There’s One More Angel In Heaven and Go, Go, Go, Joseph, the London Palladium production received a rapturous reception during its 2019 and 2021 summer seasons, ahead of its first major UK tour in 2022.

Tickets are priced from £25 for the Nottingham shows, go to www.trch.co.uk. Tickets for Sheffield cost from £15, go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk