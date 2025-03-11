Rob Mulholland is performing his Allegations show at The Old Bell Hotel, Derby on May 29, 2025.

Get ready to laugh when more than 60 mirth-filled shows light up The Ram Comedy Festival which is returning to Derbyshire after a five-year pause.

The festival, which is running from May 29 to June 8, will take over multiple venues in Derby. This year marks the return of the festival since its last in-person event in 2019 and a virtual festival in 2020.

Comedy favourites Mrs Smith, Rob Mulholland, Harriet Dyer, Ricky Balshaw, Lovdev Barpaga, Willow Millard and Benny Shakes are among the impressive line-up of acts. Local stars such as Fran Jenking, Michael McKenzie and George Coppen will also take the stage, with many more acts to be announced.

Thirty shows will be hosted at The Old Bell which will be the heart of the festival. The Royal Standard, Derby Conference Centre, Dubrek Studios and The Courtyard will also be buzzing with comedic talent. Three rooms being used at The Old Bell, along with The Courtyard and Dubrek Studios, are fully accessible for those with mobility requirements.

With show ticket prices ranging from £4 up to £18, there's great value to be had for everyone. Plus, around 50% of the shows will be completely free entry (pay what you want), making this festival accessible to everyone.

For more details, go to ramcomedyfestival.co.uk) and Facebook page (facebook.com/RamComedyFestival) for updates on acts and shows.