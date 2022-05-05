The Cher Story turns back time on superstar’s life

Debbie Karup (centre) as Star in The Cher Show (photo: Pamela Raith).

The Cher Story highlights the achievements of the goddess of pop turned Oscar-winning royalty.

Fans will be spinning in the aisles at Sheffield Lyceum Theatre from May 10 to 14, 2022 to the sounds of her biggest hits including The Shoop Shoop Song, I Got You Babe, If I Could Turn Back Time, Strong Enough and Believe.

The show stars Olivier Award nominee Debbie Kurup, Danielle Steers and Millie O’Connell, all playing Cher at various stages of her life.

Millie O'Connell as Babe and Lucas Rush as Sonny Bono in The Cher Show (photo: Pamela Raith).jpg

Telling how Cherilyn Sarkisian went from truck driver’s daughter with big dreams to pop superstar and film icon, Cher introduces the audience to the influential people in her life including her mum, her partner Sonny Bono and her fashion designer Bob Mackie.

Two-times Strictly Come Dancing champion Oti Mabuse has choreographed The Cher Story.

Oti said: “Cher’s music covers so many styles, genres and rhythms which makes it so exciting to choreograph. Every song in the show is a hit and we are going full out with exciting routines and movement. It’s going to be a party! Cher has been such an inspiration to so many people and this musical is a celebration of everything people love about her.

“I grew up with a family that always listened to music and we all loved Cher’s music. Her songs have stories behind them and I love choreography that has a story behind it! “

The Cher Show's choreographer Oti Mabuse, director Arlene Phillips and costume designer Gabriella Slade, pictured left to right (photo: Oliver Rosser)

Arlene Phillips, one of the world’s most respected choreographers, is directing the musical. Arelene said: “Oti’s choreography is so exciting! She is really gifted and people are going to see something that hasn’t been seen before.”

Having debuted on Broadway in 2018, earning two Tony Awards, Arlene’s production of The Cher Show marks the European premiere.

She said: “This is a show that brings pure post-pandemic joy. People will go home having laughed, possibly having shed a

tear and dancing up the aisles. They can put aside their worries and in that moment they’ll be wrapped up in this extravaganza of a show!”

Lucas Rush as Sonny Bono and Danielle Steers as Lady in The Cher Show (photo: Pamela Raith)