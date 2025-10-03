Julian Caillon, Luba Mushtuk, Gorka Marquez, Alexis Warr, Neil Jones, Nancy Xu, Lauren Oakley, Kai Widdrington, Michelle Tsiakkas, Vito Coppola, Jowita Przystal are lined up for the Strictly The Professionals Tour which visits Sheffield City Hall on May 27, 2025 (photo: Matt Crockett)

Fans of Strictly Come Dancing can see 11 professional dancers from the nation’s favourite show performing live in Sheffield.

The official Strictly The Professionals UK Tour is back for 2026 - bigger, bolder and more breathtaking than ever before, with a sensational line-up of 11 professional dancers from the nation’s favourite TV show.

Sheffield City Hall will host the glittering spectacular on May 27. Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 3, at 10am, from StrictlyTheProfessionals.com.

Professionals fresh from the latest series of the hit BBC show who have signed up for the tour are:

*Eleven-time Italian Latin American Champion and 2023 Strictly winner and 2024 finalist Vito Coppola;

*Polish Open Latin Champion and 2022 Strictly winner Jowita Przystał;

*Three-time Strictly finalist Gorka Márquez;

*Under 21 British National Champion and 2024 Strictly finalist Lauren Oakley;

*World Junior Latin American Champion and 2021 Strictly finalist Kai Widdrington;

*American So You Think You Can Dance 2022 winner and new Strictly dancer Alexis Warr;

*Australian Dancing With The Stars favourite and new Strictly dancer Julian Caillon;

*Undefeated four-time British National Champion Neil Jones;

*Four-time Italian Dance Championship winner Luba Mushtuk;

*Ten-time Cyprus National Dance Champion Michelle Tsiakkas;

*World Latin Dance Championships Under 21 finalist Nancy Xu.

The dance extravaganza will showcase the exceptional talent of these hugely popular professional dancers from the smash hit BBC show. Crowds will be awestruck by the skill, wit, and show-stopping choreography plus a sensational live band, powerhouse vocalists, dazzling costumes, and a stunning set. Every move, every beat, every shimmer of sequins pulls you into the heart of the action, creating the ultimate night out.

Strutting his stuff on our TV screens since 2016, Gorka Márquez said: “Speaking on behalf of all my fabulous fellow pros, we’re super excited to be heading out on tour next year with this great show! The audiences should be ready to have a fantastic time when they come to watch us across the UK because we are going to give them our best performance. We can’t wait to hit the dance floor to entertain everyone. See you next year!”

The 30-date tour – which includes a date at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on May 26 – is a high-energy production which takes the glitz and glamour of Strictly Come Dancing to dazzling new heights. With years of experience and undeniable chemistry, the fan-favourite professional dancers from the latest BBC series will light up the stage as they perform in some of the UK’s most iconic theatres.