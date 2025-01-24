Nadiya Bychkova and The Overtones will tour Jukebox Idols to Buxton Opera House on June 20,n2025 (photo: The TCB Group)

Strictly Come Dancing star Nadiya Bychkova and platinum-selling vocal harmony group The Overtones will join forces in a live show honouring music superstars past and present.

Jukebox Idols, which tours to Buxton Opera House on June 20, 2025, will feature hits sung live and show-stopping dance routines.

The show will swing, bop, jive and rock ‘n’ roll its way through classic songs from the likes of Nat King Cole, Elvis Presley, The Beatles, The Beach Boys, Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, The Bee Gees, The Backstreet Boys, Take That and Bruno Mars, amongst many others.

Nadiya said: "This is going to be amazing! I am so excited to be touring Jukebox Idols next summer with The Overtones. They are the best vocal harmony group in the UK and it’s going to be wonderful sharing the stage with them. The entire cast is at the top of their game so the show is going to be a perfect fusion of song and dance. We can’t wait for you to see it."

The Overtones added: "The Jukebox Idols tour is truly something special, and we're thrilled to be part of it! This feel-good music and dance spectacular blends the best of two worlds, delivering a fresh, high-energy spin on timeless entertainment that’s perfect for everyone. Sharing the stage every night with the incredible five-time world champion, Nadiya, alongside some of the UK’s most exceptional dancers is, to excuse the pun, 'strictly' an honour. This isn’t just a show – it’s an electrifying experience that takes entertainment to the next level.

“We’re bringing our all to this, and we know our fans are going to love every second of it. So, get ready for an unforgettable night – we can’t wait to see you there!"

One of the UK’s most popular live acts, The Overtones have racked up multi-platinum record sales and sold out 11 national tours.

Nadiya is a two-time World Champion and European Champion in Ballroom and Latin ‘10’ Dance, winning in 2014 and 2015. She is also a multiple-time Slovenian Ballroom and Latin Champion and has participated in the Bosnian version of "Strictly Come Dancing.

Jukebox Idols will include a stellar supporting cast of dancers in a show that is produced by the team behind the West End hit Rip It Up 60s.

Tickets from £47.50, go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call 01298 72190.