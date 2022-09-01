Storytelling for adults returns for new season in Derbyshire town
A new season of storytelling for adults in a Derbyshire town launches this week.
Shonaleigh Cumbers will be telling the story of Solomon and Sheba in TheGolden Labyrinth when she entertains the audience at Matlock’s Imperial Rooms on Friday, Setember 2.
The tale of Solomon and Sheba was not only a love story but a battle of wits for trade routes acroyss the ocean and a battle of the sexes with unexpected outcomes.
Shonaleigh is a drut’syla, a storyteller in a Jewish tradition inherited from her late grandmother, Edit whom she was trained from childhood onwards. She carries a wealth of stories with her that she delivers in a rich, captivating style.
Cage of Crows will be mesmerising the audience with sultry songs and there will be more stories from resident tellers.
Tickets cost £7, available from www.tickettailor.com/events/matlockstorytellingcafe. Advance booking advisable as Shonaleigh is very popular and space is limited.
Audience members are encouraged to take a lateral flow test before attending.