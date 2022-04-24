Steeleye Span replay the golden years on tour

Steeleye Span will be performing at Chesterfield's Winding Wheel on May 6 and at Buxton Opera House on May 9, 2022 (photo: P Silver)

The superstar folk-rock outfit will go back to the future when their latest recording, a live version of their first album, comes out on digital.

Lead guitarist Julian Littman said: “We decided to make the first set of the 2019 tour a live version of Hark The Village Wait and recorded the album live. Mainly because we were celebrating fifty years of the band and that was the very first album back in ’69.”

That live recording will be released on May 2, followed by dates at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on May 6 and Buxton Opera House on May 9, 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Key tracks from Hark The Village Wait and follow-ups Please To See The King and Ten Man Mop, along with glittering gems from Steeleye’s career, will be played in the concerts.

Julian, who has been in the band for 11 years, said: “I really like Buxton Opera House because I quite often get to stay at The Old Hall Hotel opposite, a traditional old hotel which makes a welcome change from Travelodges!

"I’ve spent many hours walking in the peaks when I had my lovely collie.”

While touring doesn’t allow much leeway for checking out the surroundings, Julian said the band make an exception when they go to New York or St Petersburg where they make an effort to explore the cities.

Steeleye Span will be performing at Chesterfield's Winding Wheel on May 6 and at Buxton Opera House on May 9, 2022 (photo: P Silver)

"Once you’re in the rhythm of touring, it’s plain sailing,” he said. “Obviously the gigs are the main events but the camaraderie is great fun.”

Musicians have come and gone in Steeleye Span’s lifetime but frontwoman Maddy Prior remains a constant, being the only original member of the band.

Long-term drummer Liam Genocky joined the band in the 80s, guitarist Andrew Sinclair came on board seven years ago and bass player Roger Carey followed three years later.

Julian said: "At the moment we have a movable feast of fiddle players but Jessie May Smart is taking time out for her young family and so we have Violeta Vicci for this tour and indeed she’s toured with us for the last three years.”

Steeleye Span’s golden years commercially were during the Seventies with hits Gaudete reaching number 14 in the singles chart and All Around My Hat peaking at number five.

The band have recorded 24 studio albums during their lifeime. Julian said: “My favourite was The Wintersmith, our collaboration with Terry Pratchett.”

His goal for Steeleye Span is to keep developing as a band and to write new/traditional material.

During Covid lockdowns Julian wrote and recorded a piece adapted from Christina Rosetti’s poem The Goblin Market. He said: “I managed to get the services of the rest of the band and Jane Milligan (Spike’s daughter). I’ll be performing a slimmed down version with Jane and Jessie May Smart at Glastonbury in June.”

Apart from Steeleye, Julian said his career highlights have included playing and writing with Gerry Rafferty, playing Madonna’s brother in the movie of Evita and appearing in the Queen musical We Will Rock You at the Dominion Theatre in London’s West End.