Faye Brooks plays Roxie Hart, Kevin Clifton is cast as Billy Flynn and Brenda Edwards reprises the role of Matron 'Mama' Morton in Chicago.

The story of a housewife and nightclub dancer Roxie Hart who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her and the slick lawyer who defends her will be played out on stage at the Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield this month.

Coronation Street’s Faye Brooks heads the cast as Roxie Hart, Strictly Come Dancing winner turned actor Kevin Clinton plays the sharp lawyer Billy Flynn and West End star Brenda Edwards, who soared to fame on The X Factor, plays queen of the prison cells Matron ‘Mama’ Morton.

Faye, who is best known as Kate Connor on Coronation Street, has played Roxie in a previous production. She said: “I’m so unbelievably grateful to be returning to play the role Roxie Hart. I adore her. Always have. Always will. She’s such an interesting character that I discover something new about her every day. I love performing live. The stage is where I truly feel challenged as an actress. A place where I can play and really bring a character to life.”

Chicago will be hosted at the Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield from January 28 until February 1 as part of a UK tour visiting 29 venues.

Kevin said: “I think Chicago is one of the most well-known musicals in the world, so when the opportunity to be a part of it came along, I had to take it seriously. The role of Billy Flynn is iconic - I got so many texts from people when I was first announced like, “wow”. Everyone knows the character!

“I always try to build a bit of a backstory to any character I’m playing, and for Billy Flynn I watched a lot of old school gangster movies, to get that inner world of madness, but outer world of confidence going on. I tend to usually play very physically energetic or flamboyant roles, but Billy is very much in control – he stands still, and things happen around him, as he’s in charge, commanding the stage. It’s a very different role for me to play. That’s probably been the biggest challenge for me.”

Brenda reprises her role as Mama Morton, the part she played in her West End debut. What keeps her coming back? Brenda said: “For me it’s the songs, the razzle dazzle of it all, and the character – she’s an amazing boss lady!”

Chicago will shimmy its way onto the Lyceum stage from January 28 to February 1, 2025, with limited tickets still on sale. The 29-venue tour will stop off at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall from April 7 to 12, 2025 where there is good ticket availability.

The sassy score is packed with show-stopping songs including Razzle Dazzle, Cell Block Tango and All That Jazz.