Finalists in RuPaul's Drag Race Series 3 will be visiting Derby, Sheffield and Nottingham this year.

The glittering line-up will include the series finalists Kitty Scott-Claus, Krystal Versace, Vanity Milan and Ella Vaday.

Fans of the hit TV show can see their favourite queens in person at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on September 4, Sheffield City Hall on September 15 and Derby Arena on September 22, 2022.

Ben Hatton, director of theatre touring for Cuffe and Taylor, said: “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is an exciting show, and we can’t wait to witness what will undoubtedly be many incredible and outrageous nights of live entertainment in venues across the UK.”

