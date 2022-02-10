RuPaul's Drag Race UK series three queens to visit Derby, Sheffield, Nottingham - here's how to get tickets
Drag royalty will be sashaying onto stages in Sheffield, Derby and Nottingham in the form of the 12 queens from series three of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.
The glittering line-up will include the series finalists Kitty Scott-Claus, Krystal Versace, Vanity Milan and Ella Vaday.
Fans of the hit TV show can see their favourite queens in person at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on September 4, Sheffield City Hall on September 15 and Derby Arena on September 22, 2022.
Ben Hatton, director of theatre touring for Cuffe and Taylor, said: “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is an exciting show, and we can’t wait to witness what will undoubtedly be many incredible and outrageous nights of live entertainment in venues across the UK.”
Tickets for Nottingham start at £40, go to www.trch.co.uk; tickets for Sheffield from £41.35, go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk. Tickets for Derby start at £37, go to www.derbylive.co.uk