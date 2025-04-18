Chris Gale (Benedick), Zoe Hoyle (Hero), Harry Diggle (Claudio) and Alicia Bloundele (Beatrice) will perform in High Tor Players' production of Much Ado About Nothing.

A Derbyshire theatre group will present Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing a quarter of a century after its performance of Twelfth Night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

High Tor Players have decided to return to the Bard’s work to celebrate its 88th anniversary of entertaining generations of families in Matlock and the surrounding towns and villages.

It will be the first time that the company has performed the much-loved romantic comedy Much Ado About Nothing. The production will be staged at the Imperial Rooms, Matlock from April 30 to May 3, 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Much Ado About Nothing features the on/off relationship between Beatrice and Benedick (played by Alicia Boundele and Chris Gale) and the wedding from hell of Claudio and Hero (played by Zoe Hoyle and Harry Diggle).

There will be live musicians on stage, as in Shakespeare’s day, but not a doublet and hose in sight!

Adult tickets cost £12.50 each, under-18s tickets cost £5, available from www.hightorplayers.co.uk. There will be a free matinee on May 3 for people with visible and non-visible disabilities, and people within the care community and their carers. This relaxed performance will be for members of the local community who might not otherwise be able to access culture and the arts. Full details of how to book seats are on the website or for more information, call Alicia on 07832 20399.

High Tor Players have presented more than 100 plays since the company’s launch in 1937. The name comes from its original rehearsal space, the High Tor Hotel on Dale Road.