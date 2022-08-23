Present Company returns to Derbyshire theatre to perform The Desert Song
A Derbyshire company is to stage an iconic romantic musical whose issues are as relevant today as they were during its premiere nearly a century ago.
Present Company will make its annual visit to Buxton Opera House to present The Desert Song on August 26 and 27, 2022.
Craig Arme plays the French hero Pierre, who assumes the role of the Red Shadow to lead the Moroccan Riffs in their struggle against French colonial oppression and in this guise wins the hand of Margot (played by Alice Rainford).
Andrew Lockwood is cast as Captain Paul Fontaine, who is soon to be married to Margot, but his general’s son is the mysterious Red Shadow!
Andrew Dennis plays the Red Shadow’s right-hand man, Sid El Car,
Hungarian born Sigmund Romberg composed the music for The Desert Song(1926) which was one of his most successful compositions, alongside The Student Prince (1924), which Present Company staged at Buxton Opera House in 2001, and The New Moon (1928). Romberg emigrated to New York at the age of 22 and is best known for his musicals and operettas.
Many people still recallTThe Desert Song’s evergreen numbers sung by such stars as: Mario Lanza, John Hanson or Edmund Hockeridge: My Desert is Waiting, or One Alone, To Be My Own,
The book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, Otto Harbach and Frank Mandel were inspired by the 1925 uprising of the Riffs against French colonial rule in Morocco and the tales of Lawrence of Arabia helping native guerillas.
The Desert Song will be performed on Friday, August 26, at 7.30pm and on Saturday, August 27, at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.
Led by artistic director Jean Gemmell, who lives in Kilburn, Present Company has been staging ambitious musicals in Derbyshire since 1987.
Their previous shows in Buxton have included A Sentinental Affair, Grand Hotel, Aspects of Love and High Society.
Present Company uses a non-professional cast with professional principals and orchestra in a dramatic concert staging.
Tickets for The Desert Song range from £14.50 to £19.50, with discounts available for groups of eight plus, senior, disabled, children, student, JSA, income support (not applicable in dress circle).