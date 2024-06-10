People are invited to watch filming of new television series The Derbyshire Auction Show
A camera crew will visit Melbourne this week to film for a new series called The Derbyshire Auction House between 9.30am and 2.30pm on Wednesday, June 12 and between 9.30am and 12noon on Thursday, June 13. Antiques expert Irita Marriott will present the programme.
Executive producer John Redshaw said: “We’re delighted to be filming at the Melbourne Assembly Rooms, where Irita will be auctioning off some exciting, weird and wonderful pieces as part of our brand-new show, The Derbyshire Auction House.
“If any locals or antiques fans would like to come along and be part of the filming, we’d love to have them. All they have to do is watch the auction – and who knows, they might see a trinket or curio that appeals! We hope to see lots of local join us on our filming days for what are sure to be two very exciting and fun auctions.”
This new series is being filmed for the Really channel by STV Studios, the producers of The Yorkshire Auction House.
