North Derbyshire pension campaigners are returning to the stage with a play about their battle for justice.

Popular demand has prompted the Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) to perform Stung at West Studios Theatre, Chesterfield College on November 11 at 3pm. The play, which premiered at the venue eight months ago, features the song GO WASPI WOMEN which was released as a single in September.

Angela Madden, who chairs the national WASPI campaign, said: “The play is frozen in time now, taking us up to 2021 when the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) found in favour of the WASPI women confirming the Department of Work and Pensions did in fact "get it wrong" when they failed to communicate State Pension Age changes to the women affected.

“The campaign goes on and the play is a good way of keeping our plight in the public eye.

"The PHSO did issue a stage 2 report in December 2021, but it didn't meet with his usual standards, and in fact slightly changed the definition of maladministration in report 1. We were compelled to take legal action against the PHSO, the court agreed that the report in its issued form was unlawful and instructed him to rewrite it. That was in May and we are still awaiting the re-write. We continue to campaign for justice for all the women who lost the opportunity to make the right decision about their retirement because they weren't informed that it had changed.”