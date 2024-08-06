Angela Madden, who chairs the national campaign group WASPI, is pictured second from left on the front row with members of the cast of Stung.

Campaigners fighting for pensions justice are returning to the stage to perform a play which highlights their plight.

Members of WASPI (Women Against State Pension Inequality) will present their story at Creswell Events Centre on Saturday, August 10 at 3pm and at the Playhouse Theatre in the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield on September 9 at 7pm and September 10 at 2.30pm.

The cast includes Angela Madden, who chairs the national campaign group and lives near Chesterfield. Angela said: “It’s a heart warming story suitable for all ages, but will probably be enjoyed most by women of a certain age (those in their 60s and 70s), and their families.

"The story is about local 1950s born women, who thought they would retire with a State Pension at 60, like generations before, but they were wrong.

“The government moved the goalposts not once, but twice, and these women bore the brunt, suffering the consequences of having their State Pension age increased with little or no notice! But you can’t keep a group of strong, determined women down for long. Join members of North Derbyshire WASPI group on a rollercoaster of a ride in their quest for pensions justice.”

Stung, written by Lynn Ludditt and directed by Carole Copeland, was premiered at Chesterfield College in March 2023. Since then, Denise Baker, Tricia Clough, Linda D’Agata, Janet Goodrich, Lesley Hardy, Moira Holland, Joan Lye Green, Angela Madden and Carol Mullins have recorded a song, We’ve Been Stung, which was written by Rob Laughlin. Their single is available to listen to on https://ndwaspi.bandcamp.com/track/waspi-women-weve-been-stung.

We’ve Been Stung will be sung by the cast at the end of their performances of the play.

Tickets cost £5 for the Creswell performance, go to www.ticketsource.co.uk. Tickets for the Sheffield performances cost £15, go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk