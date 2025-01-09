Listen up for hilarious gossip from comedian Pam Ford headlining live Derbyshire show

By Gay Bolton
Published 9th Jan 2025, 05:30 GMT
Pam Ford tops a night of comedy at The Blessington Carriage, Derby on January 20, 2025.Pam Ford tops a night of comedy at The Blessington Carriage, Derby on January 20, 2025.
Comedian Pam Ford will bring hilarious gossip to the headline spot at a live show in Derbyshire.

Force of nature Pam, who is a former pub landlady turned comedian, tops a mirth-laden bill at The Blessington Carriage, Derby on January 20, 2025.

She will be supported by irresistably loveable stand-up Luke Chilton and up and comedians Sharlin E, Hamish Shepherd, Matthew Baylis, Aaron Williams and Jonathan Kogan.

Spiky Mike will compere the proceedings.

Tickets cost £7 in advance, available from www.funhousecomedy.co.uk

