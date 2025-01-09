Listen up for hilarious gossip from comedian Pam Ford headlining live Derbyshire show
Comedian Pam Ford will bring hilarious gossip to the headline spot at a live show in Derbyshire.
Force of nature Pam, who is a former pub landlady turned comedian, tops a mirth-laden bill at The Blessington Carriage, Derby on January 20, 2025.
She will be supported by irresistably loveable stand-up Luke Chilton and up and comedians Sharlin E, Hamish Shepherd, Matthew Baylis, Aaron Williams and Jonathan Kogan.
Spiky Mike will compere the proceedings.
Tickets cost £7 in advance, available from www.funhousecomedy.co.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.