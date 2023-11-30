Musical phenomenon Les Misérables will return to the Utilita Arena in Sheffield, a quarter of a century after 35 performances went down in history as the building’s longest run of a touring show.

Les Miserables concert in2021 (photo: Johan Persson).

Six performances of Les Misérables The Arena Spectacular will be staged at the arena from October 10 to 13, 2024, with tickets now on sale.

This spectacular production will have a new design specifically created for larger venues with a cast and orchestra of more than 65.Les Mis will be performing in more than 15 countries and regions worldwide including the UK, Luxembourg, Geneva, Milan, Trieste, Copenhagen, Oslo, Zurich, Sweden, Australia, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victor Hugo’s classic tale is an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. With a magnificent score of iconic songs including, I Dreamed a Dream, On My Own, Bring Him Home, One Day More and more, this epic and uplifting story is undisputedly one of the world’s favourite musicals.

Casting has yet to be announced and will include several celebrated Les Mis guest stars appearing as their schedules allow.Cameron Mackintosh said: “Since the very first concert performance of Les Misérables in Sydney in January 1989, this remarkable musical has proved to be as powerful and successful in its every manifestation. Whether in its original full theatrical form, a blockbuster musical movie, or any of its numerous spectacularly staged concert performances. Over the show’s nearly 40 years existence, it has also proved to be the launch pad for an extraordinary list of stars around the world, in many different languages and countries. This much anticipated world tour will be a unique opportunity for many of these celebrated performers to play their favourite roles for short periods in different parts of the world, so fans will get the chance to see their favourite stars (and mine!) in their favourite musical.

"Both the show and the score of Les Mis continues to win poll after poll around the world as the public’s favourite musical of all time containing so many of the most memorable and beloved songs ever written for the musical theatre. The euphoria of the cast reunion performances of Mis are legendary and always prove a sell-out so I look forward to this unique event being the ultimate demonstration of Do You Hear The People Sing ever!”

Nick Grace, one of the world’s leading producers, said: “I’m thrilled to be co-producing this exciting new world tour with Cameron and to have the opportunity of working on this iconic musical. I’m looking forward to taking this incredible new UK touring production all over the world, bringing it to existing Les Mis fans and those that will be experiencing the phenomenon for the first time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the last 25 years Nick ha presented shows in 59 countries including Batman Live – World Arena Tour, Walking With Dinosaurs - The Arena Spectacular, Blue Man Group World Tour and the ongoing Mamma Mia! UK & International Tour.The critically acclaimed production of Les Misérables continues to play at the Sondheim Theatre, where it will soon be celebrating its 39th revolutionary year, and several other local language productions around the world.