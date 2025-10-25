Tom Chambers, who grew up in Darley Dale, plays Inspector Morse at Sheffield Lyceum Theatre from October 28 to November 1, 2025 (photo: Johan Persson)

Derbyshire’s own Tom Chambers is embracing an “amazing opportunity” to play an iconic TV detective.

Tom, who grew up in Darley Dale, stars in Inspector Morse: House of Ghosts which runs at Sheffield Lyceum from October 28 to November 1, 2025.

He said: “It’s a delicious treat for anyone who is a fan of the Inspector Morse stories and TV show, like I was and indeed have been throughout the decades.

"He’s very much the Inspector Morse that we know and love. Without giving too much away - it’s about catching up with Morse’s past from 25 years ago, revolving around unrequited love from someone he was at Oxford University with. That’s the backstory and at times perhaps we’re seeing him when he’s at his most vulnerable. We’re seeing the domestic or the personal side of Morse as well as the professional one. It’s about a play within a play, where a murder happens and Morse runs into his love interest from all those years ago.”

Tachia Newall as Detective Sergeant Lewis and Tom Chambers as Chief Inspector Morse (photo: Johan Persson)

The play was written by Alma Cullen, one of the original four writers when the series came out in 1987 (the others included Anthony Minghella and Danny Boyle). A small tour in 2010 was followed by the play’s broadcast on the radio a few years later. Tom said: “So, for most people it will be a brand-new story that they’ve never seen before. That’s really exciting for them and also for us."

Playing the iconic character is a thrilling challenge for Tom. He said: “ The thrill for me is in the dialogue and the writing, the camaraderie between Morse and Lewis and their relationship - where you have that classic thing of him putting Lewis down but with a sense of irony or jest and sometimes despair. So, it’s great fun but daunting too, because you know that an audience is going to want to see something in the style of what they’ve seen before.”

Lewis is played by Tachia Newall, best known as the class clown Bolton Smilie from BBC1’s school drama Waterloo Road.

Tom, who came to fame playing registrar Sam Strachan in TV’s Holby City, started out in theatre. He was in the National Youth Music Theatre and went to drama school in Guildford where he did a lot of theatre. “I always wanted to work in television,” he said, “so when I got onto Holby City that was fantastic and my big lucky break.”

His theatre credits include the musicals Top Hat and Crazy for You, as well as the thrillers Murder in the Dark and Dial M for Murder. Tom said: “Doing Top Hat was a dream come true, then I got to do a tour of Crazy for You, which is a Gershwin classic – I absolutely loved that. In the last couple of years I did Elf at the Dominion in the West End, playing the dad, where I only got to dance a bit towards the end.”

Tickets cost £15 for Inspector Morse: House of Ghosts at Sheffield Lyceum. To book, go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk or call 0114 249 6000.