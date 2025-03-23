Neil Hurst plays Edna Turnblad in Hairspray at Buxton Opera House from March 26 to 29, 2025 (photo: Pamela Raith)

Big hair-dos and big musical numbers are currently Neil Hurst’s stock in trade as he plays a larger than life character in the Hairspray musical which is heading for Derbyshire.

Neil is cast as Edna Turnblad, a woman whose size has made her scared to face the world until her daughter, Tracy, persuades her otherwise. Edna not only finds her confidence but also her voice and a passion for fashion that would rival a panto dame.

"Hairspray really does have some of the best musical numbers in any show,” said Neil. “I especially love Without Love and Run and Tell That, but sadly… I don’t get the opportunity to sing these as I’m busy changing my frocks, However my favourite song to perform has to be Timeless To Me, me and Dermot Canovan (who plays Edna’s husband Wilbur), have so much fun singing this song as we both make each other laugh so much.”

Direct from a West End tour, Hairspray runs in Buxton Opera House from March 26 to 29, 2025 and is a homecoming for director Paul Kerryson who is the theatre’s CEO. Paul shares the show’s director duties with Brenda Edwards, who previously starred as Motormouth Maybelle in Hairspray. Neil said: “Oh I love Paul and Brenda! How lucky have I been to work with these guys! Any directors who can make the rehearsal room as fun as they did are a joy to work with.”

Katie Bruce plays Tracy Turnblad in the musical which includes the talents of Joanne Clifton (Strictly Come Dancing champion) as Velma von Tussle and Michelle Ndegwa (Gorillaz vocalist) as Motormouth Maybelle. Neil said: “This cast is amazing. Not only are they wonderful performers, but they are such a great bunch of people too. That’s what makes the job so much fun. Although I’m playing the Mum I have adopted the role of Dad for the company (I am sadly old enough to be Dad to most of them) so when we are not on stage I’m either helping with car problems or giving tax advice.”

Theatre fans may remember seeing Neil in a production of The Full Monty at Buxton Opera House a couple of years ago. He said: “I had the most wonderful week in Buxton when we were there in 2023. I bring my wife and daughters for days out in Buxton and the surrounding areas so I knew the area well but to play this venue was a big tick on my career wish list. I cannot wait to be back there with Hairspray… although I’m not going to be stripping this time!”

Neil has visited Buxton Opera House several times both as a performer and as a spectator. He grew up in West Yorkshire where his mother was heavily involved in amateur dramatics. “My mum was a member of the local Gilbert and Sullivan societies and had the pleasure of performing at the Opera House as part of many of the Buxton Gilbert and Sullivan Festivals,” said Neil. “It was always a big day coming to watch the festivals, I remember sitting in the audience looking around at this stunning theatre and even then, thinking it must be amazing to perform on that stage.”

Tickets to Hairspray cost from £31, go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call 01298 72190.