Gig guide: here's where you can listen to the best live music in Derbyshire

Here’s your round-up of gigs in Derbyshire for the month of January.

By Gay Bolton
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 2:41 pm
Walter Trout performs at Buxton Opera House on Sunday, January 16 (photo: Austin Hargrave).
January 13

Double Cross. Golden Eagle, Agard Street, Derby.

January 14

Send details of your band or venue's gigs to: [email protected]

Rhino’s Revenge. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Tree Beard. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

UK Subs. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

January 15

Trinity Road. The Grouse Inn, Brampton, Chesterfield.

Claire Shaw. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Mark Stone. Victory Club, Chellaston Road, Derby.

Dub Pistols. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Glamatize. Village Club, Spondon, Derby.

January 16

Walter Trout. Buxton Opera House.

January 20

False Idols. Golden Eagle, Derby.

January 21

ABBA Fever. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Lawrence County. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

SPACE (Music for Pleasure, Music for Pain tour). The Hairy Dog, Derby.

January 22

A Band Called Malice (tribute to The Jam). Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Blaze. The Grouse Inn, Brampton, Chesterfield.

The Take That Experience (tribute to Take That). Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.

Daisy Bird. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Starscreen. Village Club Spondon.

Four Muppeteers. The Honeycombe, Mickleover.

Janaury 27

Peashooter. Golden Eagle, Derby.

January 28

Rate Hot Chili Peppers and Origin. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Electric Priestess. The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.

Freeway. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Carl Barat. The Venue, Derby.

Foo Fighters GB. The Flowerpot, Derby.

January 29

Raindogs. Village Club, Spondon.

January 29

Marsden Band, The Shoals, Sound Thieves. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Spitewinter. The Grouse Inn, Brampton, Chesterfield.

Under One Roof. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Hue & Cry – piano and vocal show. The Flowerpot, Derby.

