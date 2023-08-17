Free sports sessions and activity workshops for children in parks around Chesterfield borough
Activities are planned in Poolsbrook Recreation Ground, Loundsley Green Park, Barrow Hill Park, Mastin Moor Park, Highfield Park, King George V Playing Field, Thistle Park, Brearley Park, Ringwood Park, Inkersall Green Park, Duckmanton (East Crescent) and Dunston Park.
Councillor Jonathan Davies, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “I hope these sessions will help ensure that every child in Chesterfield can make memories this summer.”Open to children aged four to 14 years, the activities are all outdoors. Participants should be accompanied by an adult and be prepared for any weather conditions.
The sessions are funded through the Government backed Holiday Activity Fund and priority booking is given to children on free school meals.
To find out more about the sessions and book your place, visit: itsaboutmederbyshire.co.uk