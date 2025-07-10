Into The Pit will be performed as part of a double bill with Sepondment on the afternoon of July 12 at Derby Theatre.

A summer festival of boundary-pushing performance is returning to Derby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now in its 13th year, Departure Lounge will transform Derby Theatre into a buzzing hub of cutting-edge theatre, cabaret and drag performance on July 11 and 12, 2025.

The opening day line-up includes MANDEM, a coming-of-age story centred around tree young black men set against the backdrop of a board game and heavily scored with Grime, Dancehall and Afrobeats. Afronaught from The Cocoa Butter Club is a bold cabaret about building a Black, Queer, unapologetic future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wild drag revue C*ck of Ages, by Send In The Clowns, celebrates (and assassinates) rock musicals like RENT, Rock of Ages and The Rocky Horror Show.

High Tea (With a Twist) by Levantes Dance Theatre is a circus performance above a beautifully set tea table, with glittery cakes and bright colours.

Day two of Departure Lounge brings SePondment – a heartwarming and very silly work-in-progress show written and performed by Sinéad Brady, directed by Rosa Bowden and produced by Charlotte McShane. This play around cabaret invites you to wade in with lifeguard Nikki as she cracks the secret to surviving your first summer in the Big Smoke – pondlife, that is – through an evening of playful, life-saving cabaret.

Catch The Privileged, and Stumbling – created by South Korean mural artist Woosun Choi and Singaporean theatre practitioner Syania Shaharuddin. Stumbling embraces the chaos and challenges of adulthood, from everyday struggles to major life transitions. It’s a space to get messy and play, fuelling your creative spirit with rave beats and one massive blank canvas. Laugh, dance and express yourself through vibrant splashes of colour as frustration transforms into a work of art.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also, experience Sh*t Life Crisis by Silent Uproar. Grace smashed cancer – but survival turned life inside out. This darkly hilarious karaoke-theatre show blends grief, friendship and belting out bangers into one unforgettable night of raw, heartfelt celebration.

For the full Depature Lounge l programme and tickets, visit www.derbytheatre.co.uk