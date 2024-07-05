Characters from The Lion King will get their skates on in Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventure (photo: Jeff Kavanaugh)

Hit the road for an amazing adventure starring favourite characters from Toy Story, The Lion King, The Incredibles, Frozen, Aladdin, Moana and Mary Poppins all in one ice show.

Grab your mouse ears for an amazing spectacular in Sheffield just a few days before Christmas when Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures, a new show that is making its debut in Europe.

World-class skating, high-flying acrobatics and up-close character interactions will whisk families away to the enchanting Disney kingdom.

Experience the fantastic Disney and Pixar adventures of Mary Poppins Returns, Toy Story 4, Incredibles 2, The Lion King, Aladdin, Moana, and Frozen in nine shows at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena between December 18-22.

Exciting twists and turns await as Mickey, Minnie, Goofy and guests of all ages embark on an interactive and memory-rich adventure to iconic Disney destinations. See the world from the rooftops of London with Mary Poppins and Jack and his band of dancing lamplighters. Travel to the sun-soaked Motunui and help Moana restore the heart of Te Fiti. Set off on a safari and snap unforgettable photos of wild cheetahs and monkeys when guests traverse through the Pride Lands with Simba, Timon and Pumbaa. Discover a whole new world and be swept up in Aladdin’s princely parade filled with spectacular stunts, magical moments with Genie, and a brand-new song from Jasmine. Mosey on over to a comedic carnival and team up with Woody and Bo Peep as they search for their new friend Forky. Fans will hit a high note with Mickey and pals while singing along to beloved Disney tunes as they welcome Merida, Belle, Ariel, Mulan and Tiana to the ice.

Families should be prepared for a getaway jam-packed with unexpected hijinks and surprises in this action-packed show which will appeal to all ages.

Supporting the cast of Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures is a team of choreographers, set and costume designers who create 103 props and 275 different costumes which is all transported in 17 trucks and takes approximately 14 hours to set up.