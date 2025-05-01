David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly starred in Labyrinth.

An additional screening of Jim Henman’s original masterpiece and musical fantasy film Labyrinth with live soundtrack will be hosted in Sheffield.

Labyrinth: In Concert will now be presented on November 26 at the City Hall and precedes a sell-out screening on November 27, 2025.

Starring the iconic David Bowie, fans will be transported to Goblin City in this fusion of film and live music which tours the UK for the first time.

A live band will perform in sync with Bowie’s original vocals, playing the songs and the score from the soundtrack composed by Bowie and Trevor Jones.

John Kinsner, CEO of Black Ink Presents which is producing the concert, said: “Getting to hear Bowie’s vocals with a live band while watching the film is sure to give every Labyrinth fan goosebumps.”

Bowie recorded five songs for Labyrinth including the film’s theme song, Underground, which features on the soundtrack twice. Other numbers that he recorded were Magic Dance, Chilly Down, As The World Falls Down, Within You.

Many of the characters in the 1986 film were played by Jim Henman’s puppets. Labyrinth was the last film to be directed by Henman before his death in 1990.

Labyrinth starred Jennifer Connelly as a teenager forced to travel through a maze to save her baby brother from the Goblin King, the latter played by Bowie.

The Daily Telegraph named Labyrinth among the 77 best kids’ films of all time in 2019. Six years after the film’s release, Bowie told an interviewer: "Every Christmas a new flock of children comes up to me and says, 'Oh! you're the one who's in Labyrinth!'" Labyrinth was nominated for a BAFTA for best special visual effects in 1987.

Tickets cost £36.50 to see Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert at the City Hall on November 26. Book online at www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk