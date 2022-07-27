Ex-special forces solder and TV presenter Jason Fox bravely shares his experiences on and off the battlefield

Listen to television star Jason Fox’s experiences of gunfights, hostage rescues and heroic endeavours in a live presentation.

By Gay Bolton
Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 5:30 am
Jason Fox tours his Life at the Limit presentation to Sheffield City Hall on January 21, 2023.
Jason Fox tours his Life at the Limit presentation to Sheffield City Hall on January 21, 2023.

The ex-special forces soldier is bringing his Life at the Limit talk to Sheffield City Hall on January 21, 2023.

For the first time Jason is touring the remarkable story of his daring exploits in a distinguished career as an elite operator in the UK Special Forces (SBS).

The star of television’s SAS: Who Dares Wins and Inside The Real Narcos will chronicle his operational bravery, adventure and courage both on and off the battlefield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Jason wrote the number one best-seller Battle Scars which explores his struggle with mental health. He was medically discharged from his military career after being diagnosed with PTSD.

Tickets for Life at the Limit cost £32.95. Go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Visit www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/subscriptions

PTSD